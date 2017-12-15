Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.61 (XCEM)

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6082 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA XCEM) traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

