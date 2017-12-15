Colliers International Group (CIGI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colliers International Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6032757393931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.50 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) opened at $58.85 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

