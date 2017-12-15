Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Co-Diagnostics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2913294123265 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,756. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics technology. Its reagents are used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules, such as deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid.

