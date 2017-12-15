Cna Financial (CNA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cna Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6272333143525 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial (NYSE CNA) traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 520,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,005. The company has a market capitalization of $14,353.39, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cna Financial in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cna-financial-cna-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.