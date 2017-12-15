CLARCOR (CLC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CLARCOR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.5595667802148 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CLARCOR (CLC) traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 867,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,695. CLARCOR has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About CLARCOR

CLARCOR Inc is engaged in providing filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments are Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications.

