CityFibre Infrastructure (CITY) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CITY. Peel Hunt started coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an add rating and a GBX 62 ($0.83) price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Numis Securities started coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 35 ($0.47) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on CityFibre Infrastructure from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 80 ($1.08).
Shares of CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.80 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. CityFibre Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.96).
About CityFibre Infrastructure
CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.
