Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA VEU) remained flat at $$54.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,761. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

