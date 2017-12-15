Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,406 Shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the third quarter worth about $372,000.

Get PowerShares Aerospace & Defense alerts:

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA PPA) traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,053. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cetera-investment-advisers-sells-1406-shares-of-powershares-aerospace-defense-ppa.html.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.