Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,207 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 299.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 12.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE NEA) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 571,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,082. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

