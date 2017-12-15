Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,981,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 227,753 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $909,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $72,858,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KLR Group assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc ( CDEV ) opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cetera-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev.html.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.