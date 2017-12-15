Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $826,000 Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. National Pension Service boosted its position in Biogen by 8.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 169,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 518.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 35,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Biogen by 31.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $378.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.60.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $317.36 per share, for a total transaction of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at $323.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $348.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,311.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-has-826000-position-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.