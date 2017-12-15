CenturyLink (CTL) Bond Prices Rise 1.6% Analyst

An issue of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) bonds rose 1.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on December 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $98.92 and was trading at $95.60 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTL. BidaskClub raised shares of CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenturyLink from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Get CenturyLink alerts:

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 7,000 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,151.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $846,184.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,131. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenturyLink by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,351,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CenturyLink during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,086,000. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new position in CenturyLink during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,613,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in CenturyLink during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,411,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in CenturyLink during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,783.35, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.79.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CenturyLink had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CenturyLink, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is currently 372.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/centurylink-ctl-bond-prices-rise-1-6-analyst.html.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.