Century Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CCS)

Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,652% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) opened at $29.55 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.54, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.30. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

