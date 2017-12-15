Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 300 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,390,440.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 23.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

