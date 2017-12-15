Century Aluminum (CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 1,109,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,538. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

