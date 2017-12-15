Centrica (CNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centrica (LON: CNA):

12/15/2017 – Centrica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

12/8/2017 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 155 ($2.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($2.02). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

11/24/2017 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 125 ($1.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2017 – Centrica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

11/21/2017 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

11/16/2017 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Centrica had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 225 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

10/27/2017 – Centrica had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/26/2017 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

10/20/2017 – Centrica had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

10/16/2017 – Centrica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at . They now have a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

Centrica PLC (CNA) traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 138 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 33,655,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,460,000. Centrica PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.90 ($3.19).

In other Centrica news, insider Iain C. Conn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £173,000 ($232,839.84). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.70 ($2,667.16). Insiders purchased a total of 203,910 shares of company stock worth $32,439,205 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

