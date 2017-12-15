Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 988,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 404,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Trading Down 5.9%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cellectar-biosciences-clrb-trading-down-5-9.html.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.