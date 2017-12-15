Celgene (CELG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

CELG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Celgene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.17 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. 3,398,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85,187.70, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. Celgene has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. Celgene’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Celgene by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Celgene by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

