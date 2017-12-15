CBOE (CBOE) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about CBOE (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBOE earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3748195238337 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get CBOE alerts:

Shares of CBOE (NASDAQ CBOE) traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,710. CBOE has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14,327.45, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CBOE (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. CBOE had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CBOE will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CBOE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CBOE from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBOE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CBOE from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CBOE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CBOE in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBOE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $37,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $873,303.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,320 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cboe-cboe-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

CBOE Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, formerly CBOE Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. It offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, United States and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index).

Receive News & Ratings for CBOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBOE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.