Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 423,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 131,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. ( NYSE:STNG ) remained flat at $$3.04 on Friday. 2,355,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.06%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

