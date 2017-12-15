Capstone Turbine (CPST) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capstone Turbine earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.115219551314 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPST. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.58.

Capstone Turbine ( NASDAQ CPST ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 410,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,553. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 120.37%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/capstone-turbine-cpst-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-14.html.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.