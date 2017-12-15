Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Capstone Mining (TSE CS) remained flat at $C$1.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,038. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.81.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

