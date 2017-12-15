Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.76.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ SGEN) traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 1,412,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,288. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,043,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $2,398,940.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,210 shares of company stock worth $9,273,250. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 104.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 46.8% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cantor-fitzgerald-reiterates-50-00-price-target-for-seattle-genetics-sgen.html.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.