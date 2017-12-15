Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 154,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,035. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67,267.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $479,669. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

