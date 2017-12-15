Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.31

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$232.31 and last traded at C$229.83, with a volume of 231572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$230.63.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$219.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$262.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$232.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.
