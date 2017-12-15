Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider William Robert Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider William Robert Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.91, for a total value of C$429,100.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,038. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.90 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

