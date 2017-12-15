Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider William Robert Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider William Robert Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.91, for a total value of C$429,100.00.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,038. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.90 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.
