California State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.25 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (HCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Welltower worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,544,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,976,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,592,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,618,000 after buying an additional 768,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,611,000 after buying an additional 62,933 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,401,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,146,000 after buying an additional 492,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,122,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,253,000 after acquiring an additional 424,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Welltower to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

In other news, Director Gary Whitelaw acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,113.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,181. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,591.73, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

