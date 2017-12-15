California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.22 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $48,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,978,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,398,000 after buying an additional 900,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,973,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,587,000 after buying an additional 980,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,372,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,508,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,833,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,488,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, SVP Curt Calaway sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,717,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Rouse sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,893 shares of company stock valued at $26,314,927. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $80.71. 3,016,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,574. The company has a market cap of $30,410.28, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.36. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$1.82 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

