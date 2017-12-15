California Public Employees Retirement System Has $45.14 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Kroger worth $45,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 92,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $39,388.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,733.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Montoya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,391.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Co ( NYSE KR ) traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.32. 5,590,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,253,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,523.55, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

