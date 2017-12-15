California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,375 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Dollar Tree worth $46,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 184,411.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,303,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 49.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,309,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,495 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 86.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,135,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,904,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,443,950.0% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 64,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $6,383,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $136,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,836 shares of company stock worth $36,410,667. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $25,184.39, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/california-public-employees-retirement-system-acquires-5375-shares-of-dollar-tree-inc-dltr.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.