Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $25.25 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) opened at $22.07 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $5,580.00, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is a diversified global real estate company. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis.

