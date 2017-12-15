Brokers Issue Forecasts for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) traded up $7.30 on Wednesday, reaching $229.97. 1,333,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,781.33, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $262.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $39,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $780,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $4,741,329 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-w-w-grainger-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-gww.html.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.