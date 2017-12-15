Brokerages Expect Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) to report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.15). Foundation Medicine posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foundation Medicine.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 119.69%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMI. BidaskClub upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Jason Ryan sold 21,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,330,934.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,445.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent A. Miller sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $114,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,457 shares of company stock worth $4,675,638. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 836,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ FMI) traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Foundation Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $70.75.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

