Brokerages Expect Energen Co. (EGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Energen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.24. Energen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energen will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Energen had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Energen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

In related news, General Counsel J David Woodruff, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $142,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 34.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,211,000 after buying an additional 990,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energen by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,414,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Energen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,288,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Energen by 19.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,314,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 214,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 26.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,240,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 255,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Energen (EGN) traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.27. 1,746,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,374. Energen has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

