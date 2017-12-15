Brokerages Anticipate City Holding Company (CHCO) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. City posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. City had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

City (CHCO) traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. 92,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,586. City has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. City’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in City by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,778,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of City by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 21.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

