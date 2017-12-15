Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $290.34 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.13.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.34. 3,759,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,623. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $106,902.84, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 95.77%.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $2,406,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total transaction of $4,956,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,476. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 473.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
