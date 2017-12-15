Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,543. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,565.10, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.31 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, EVP Mark Horgan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $52,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,240.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 331,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 496,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,874,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

