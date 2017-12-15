BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 712 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 190.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE MTN) traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $218.61. 331,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,644. The company has a market capitalization of $8,835.39, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $237.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.10). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $1.053 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $1,226,591.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 55,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.34, for a total transaction of $12,333,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 496,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,325,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,742 shares of company stock valued at $51,804,735 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

