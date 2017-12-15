Boeing (BA) to Repurchase $18.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Boeing (NYSE:BA) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, which allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares on Monday, December 11th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $320.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.73.

Boeing (BA) opened at $293.88 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $153.06 and a fifty-two week high of $296.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $172,619.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Boeing had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 12,064.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

