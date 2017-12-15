BMO Capital Markets Boosts Medtronic (MDT) Price Target to $94.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.83. 5,000,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,062. The firm has a market cap of $110,878.55, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

In related news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $1,248,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

