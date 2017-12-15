BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SCPH) traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,161. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $18.17.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc bought 654,762 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $9,166,668.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/bmo-capital-markets-begins-coverage-on-scpharmaceuticals-scph.html.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company offers sc2Wear Infusor, which is a small pump that attaches to the body using a standard medical adhesive. The sc2Wear Infusor injects the drug into the body slowly, similar to an intravenous (IV) drip.

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.