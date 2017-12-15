bluebird bio (BLUE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $184.70, but opened at $184.90. bluebird bio shares last traded at $182.85, with a volume of 700946 shares traded.

Specifically, insider David Davidson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $525,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.15, for a total value of $220,696.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,597,932 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,021.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/bluebird-bio-blue-shares-gap-down-after-insider-selling.html.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.