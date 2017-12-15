Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) CEO Brad Dickerson Buys 180,000 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Brad Dickerson bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $707,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brad Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brad Dickerson bought 40,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00.

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 3,530,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,961. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

APRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

