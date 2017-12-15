Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ BLMN) traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 994,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin' Brands has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,942.22, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $948.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bloomin' Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Bloomin' Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bloomin' Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other Bloomin' Brands news, EVP David J. Deno sold 41,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $904,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,784 in the last 90 days. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/bloomin-brands-inc-blmn-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.