BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.47

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 619000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.08, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Keenan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 35,182 shares in the company, valued at $230,090.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,750 shares of company stock worth $584,553 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

