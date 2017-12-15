BioScrip (BIOS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

BioScrip (NASDAQ: BIOS) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioScrip to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioScrip and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioScrip 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioScrip Competitors 59 327 512 9 2.52

BioScrip currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. As a group, “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.11%. Given BioScrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioScrip is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of BioScrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BioScrip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioScrip has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioScrip’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioScrip and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioScrip -8.42% N/A -8.01% BioScrip Competitors 3.52% 3.52% 4.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioScrip and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioScrip $935.59 million -$41.50 million -3.88 BioScrip Competitors $1.06 billion -$22.56 million 762.20

BioScrip’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioScrip. BioScrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioScrip rivals beat BioScrip on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc. is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment. The Company operates through approximately 70 service locations in over 30 states. The Company offers home infusion services to provide clinical management services and the delivery of prescription medications. The Company provides services in coordination with, and under the direction of, the patient’s physician. The Company’s multidisciplinary team of clinicians, including pharmacists, nurses, dietitians and respiratory therapists, work with the physician to develop a plan of care suited to the patient’s specific needs. Its platform provides service capabilities to deliver clinical management services that offer patients a community-based and home-based care environment.

