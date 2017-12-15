Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Insider Robert Berman Sells 25,000 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) insider Robert Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Robert Berman sold 27,423 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $729,451.80.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Robert Berman sold 160,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $4,121,600.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 393,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,996. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $39.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

