BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BIO-TECHNE earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4099914140589 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $132.00 price target on BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

BIO-TECHNE ( NASDAQ:TECH ) traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $95.68 and a 52 week high of $136.39. The company has a market cap of $4,786.92, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $144.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

