Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.59% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 45.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ BGFV) opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.07. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Forward View reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $312,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

