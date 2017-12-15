BidaskClub Lowers The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised The Hackett Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,874. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $438.44, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 114,019 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,148,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 507,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

